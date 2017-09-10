National Football League
Scores and Statistics
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
NCAAF
NCAAB
WNBA
MLS
Golf
Motorsports
Tennis
Soccer
More
NLL
WNCAAB
CFL
AHL
AFL
NFL
Scores
Matchups
Injuries
Teams
Players
Statistics
Standings
Rankings
Transactions
Odds
Draft
<<
September 2017
>>
S
M
T
W
T
F
S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
HOF
Pre Week 1
Pre Week 2
Pre Week 3
Pre Week 4
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Week 4
Week 5
Week 6
Week 7
Week 8
Week 9
Week 10
Week 11
Week 12
Week 13
Week 14
Week 15
Week 16
Week 17
06-07
07-08
08-09
09-10
10-11
11-12
12-13
13-14
14-15
15-16
16-17
17-18
SCOREBOARD
Scores Refresh:
Off
|
On
Read Today's Roundups:
Previews
Sunday, September 10, 2017
Arizona at Detroit
4th 4:03
1
2
3
4
T
ARI
10
0
7
0
17
DET
0
9
6
20
35
Game Status:
1st down and 10 | ARI 25 Yard Line
Matchup
|
Preview
|
Boxscore
|
Play-by-Play
Tampa Bay at Miami
PPD
1
2
3
4
T
TB
-
-
-
-
0
MIA
-
-
-
-
0
Seattle at Green Bay
Pre-game
1
2
3
4
T
SEA
-
-
-
-
0
GB
-
-
-
-
0
Matchup
|
Preview
|
Boxscore
N.Y. Giants at Dallas
Sep 10-
8:30 PM ET
Record
NYG
0-0-0 (0-0-0 V)
DAL
0-0-0 (0-0-0 H)
Matchup
|
Preview
Philadelphia at Washington
Final
1
2
3
4
T
PHI
7
9
3
11
30
WAS
0
14
3
0
17
Boxscore
|
Play-by-Play
Atlanta at Chicago
Final
1
2
3
4
T
ATL
3
7
3
10
23
CHI
0
10
0
7
17
Boxscore
|
Play-by-Play
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
Final
1
2
3
4
T
PIT
7
7
7
0
21
CLE
7
0
3
8
18
Boxscore
|
Play-by-Play
Jacksonville at Houston
4th end
1
2
3
4
T
JAC
3
16
7
3
29
HOU
0
0
7
0
7
Matchup
|
Preview
|
Boxscore
|
Play-by-Play
Indianapolis at L.A. Rams
1st 12:43
1
2
3
4
T
IND
0
-
-
-
0
LAR
3
-
-
-
3
Game Status:
1st down and 10 | IND 25 Yard Line
Matchup
|
Preview
|
Boxscore
|
Play-by-Play
Carolina at San Francisco
Pre-game
1
2
3
4
T
CAR
-
-
-
-
0
SF
-
-
-
-
0
Matchup
|
Preview
Oakland at Tennessee
Final
1
2
3
4
T
OAK
7
6
3
10
26
TEN
7
3
3
3
16
Boxscore
|
Play-by-Play
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo
Final
1
2
3
4
T
NYJ
0
6
6
0
12
BUF
0
7
7
7
21
Boxscore
|
Play-by-Play
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Final
1
2
3
4
T
BAL
3
14
3
0
20
CIN
0
0
0
0
0
Boxscore
|
Play-by-Play
Monday, September 11, 2017
New Orleans at Minnesota
Sep 11-
7:10 PM ET
Record
NO
0-0-0 (0-0-0 V)
MIN
0-0-0 (0-0-0 H)
Matchup
|
Preview
L.A. Chargers at Denver
Sep 11-
10:20 PM ET
Record
LAC
0-0-0 (0-0-0 V)
DEN
0-0-0 (0-0-0 H)
Matchup
|
Preview
Thursday, September 07, 2017
Kansas City at New England
Final
1
2
3
4
T
KC
7
7
7
21
42
NE
7
10
10
0
27
Boxscore
|
Play-by-Play
|
Recap