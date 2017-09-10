National Football League
Sunday, September 10, 2017
Arizona at Detroit
4th 4:03 1 2 3 4
ARI 10 0 7 0 17
DET 0 9 6 20 35
Game Status: 1st down and 10 | ARI 25 Yard Line
Matchup | Preview | Boxscore | Play-by-Play 
Tampa Bay at Miami
PPD 1 2 3 4
TB - - - - 0
MIA - - - - 0
Seattle at Green Bay
Pre-game 1 2 3 4
SEA - - - - 0
GB - - - - 0
Matchup | Preview | Boxscore 
N.Y. Giants at Dallas
8:30 PM ET Record
NYG 0-0-0 (0-0-0 V)
DAL 0-0-0 (0-0-0 H)
Matchup | Preview 
Philadelphia at Washington
Final 1 2 3 4
PHI 7 9 3 11 30
WAS 0 14 3 0 17
Boxscore | Play-by-Play 
Atlanta at Chicago
Final 1 2 3 4
ATL 3 7 3 10 23
CHI 0 10 0 7 17
Boxscore | Play-by-Play 
Pittsburgh at Cleveland
Final 1 2 3 4
PIT 7 7 7 0 21
CLE 7 0 3 8 18
Boxscore | Play-by-Play 
Jacksonville at Houston
4th end 1 2 3 4
JAC 3 16 7 3 29
HOU 0 0 7 0 7
Matchup | Preview | Boxscore | Play-by-Play 
Indianapolis at L.A. Rams
1st 12:43 1 2 3 4
IND 0 - - - 0
LAR 3 - - - 3
Game Status: 1st down and 10 | IND 25 Yard Line
Matchup | Preview | Boxscore | Play-by-Play 
Carolina at San Francisco
Pre-game 1 2 3 4
CAR - - - - 0
SF - - - - 0
Matchup | Preview 
Oakland at Tennessee
Final 1 2 3 4
OAK 7 6 3 10 26
TEN 7 3 3 3 16
Boxscore | Play-by-Play 
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo
Final 1 2 3 4
NYJ 0 6 6 0 12
BUF 0 7 7 7 21
Boxscore | Play-by-Play 
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Final 1 2 3 4
BAL 3 14 3 0 20
CIN 0 0 0 0 0
Boxscore | Play-by-Play 
Monday, September 11, 2017
New Orleans at Minnesota
7:10 PM ET Record
NO 0-0-0 (0-0-0 V)
MIN 0-0-0 (0-0-0 H)
Matchup | Preview 
L.A. Chargers at Denver
10:20 PM ET Record
LAC 0-0-0 (0-0-0 V)
DEN 0-0-0 (0-0-0 H)
Matchup | Preview 
Thursday, September 07, 2017
Kansas City at New England
Final 1 2 3 4
KC 7 7 7 21 42
NE 7 10 10 0 27
Boxscore | Play-by-Play | Recap 