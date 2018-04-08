PGA Golf
PGA
Leaderboard
Masters Tournament
Tournament Information
Date:
April 8, 2018
Location:
Augusta, Georgia
Purse:
$ 11,000,000
Field:
87
Course:
Par:
Yardage:
Augusta National GC
72
7,435
My Watch List
Pos
Player
Today
Thru
Total
R1
R2
R3
R4
Missed the Cut
No players selected. Add players to your Watch List by clicking the
symbol next to their name.
Current Leaderboard
Pos
Player
Today
Thru
Total
R1
R2
R3
R4
Missed the Cut