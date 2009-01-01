National Football League
Draft
NFL Draft 2018-2019
Overall
Drafted By
Player
Position
College
1
Browns
Baker Mayfield
QB
Oklahoma
2
Giants
Saquon Barkley
RB
Penn St.
3
Jets
(From Colts)
Sam Darnold
QB
USC
4
Browns
(From Texans)
Denzel Ward
CB
Ohio St.
5
Broncos
Bradley Chubb
DE
NC State
6
Colts
(From Jets)
Quenton Nelson
G
Notre Dame
7
Bills
(From Buccaneers )
Josh Allen
QB
Wyoming
8
Bears
Roquan Smith
LB
Georgia
9
49ers
Mike McGlinchey
T
Notre Dame
10
Cardinals
(From Raiders)
Josh Rosen
QB
UCLA
11
Dolphins
Minkah Fitzpatrick
S
Alabama
12
Buccaneers
(From Bengals through Bills)
Vita Vea
DT
Washington
13
Redskins
Da'Ron Payne
DT
Alabama
14
Packers
15
Raiders
(From Cardinals)
16
Ravens
17
Chargers
18
Seahawks
19
Cowboys
20
Lions
21
Bengals
(From Bills)
22
Bills
(From Chiefs)
23
Patriots
(From Rams)
24
Panthers
25
Titans
26
Falcons
27
Saints
28
Steelers
29
Jaguars
30
Vikings
31
Patriots
32
Eagles