National Football League
Draft
Round: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
NFL Draft 2018-2019
Overall Drafted By Player Position College
1 Browns Baker Mayfield QB Oklahoma
2 Giants Saquon Barkley RB Penn St.
3 Jets (From Colts) Sam Darnold QB USC
4 Browns (From Texans) Denzel Ward CB Ohio St.
5 Broncos Bradley Chubb DE NC State
6 Colts (From Jets) Quenton Nelson G Notre Dame
7 Bills (From Buccaneers ) Josh Allen QB Wyoming
8 Bears Roquan Smith LB Georgia
9 49ers Mike McGlinchey T Notre Dame
10 Cardinals (From Raiders) Josh Rosen QB UCLA
11 Dolphins Minkah Fitzpatrick S Alabama
12 Buccaneers (From Bengals through Bills) Vita Vea DT Washington
13 Redskins Da'Ron Payne DT Alabama
14 Packers
15 Raiders (From Cardinals)
16 Ravens
17 Chargers
18 Seahawks
19 Cowboys
20 Lions
21 Bengals (From Bills)
22 Bills (From Chiefs)
23 Patriots (From Rams)
24 Panthers
25 Titans
26 Falcons
27 Saints
28 Steelers
29 Jaguars
30 Vikings
31 Patriots
32 Eagles