National Football League

BOXSCORE

Miami at Carolina

When: 7:30 PM ET, Friday, August 17, 2018

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina





Miami at Carolina 4th 5:19 1 2 3 4 T MIA 6 3 3 0 12 CAR 6 7 0 7 20 Matchup | Preview | Boxscore