National Football League
Tennessee at Miami
When: 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8, 2017
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

3rd 11:59 1 2 3 4
TEN 0 3 0 - 3
MIA 10 0 0 - 10
Stop in Play: TV Timeout
1st down and 10 | TEN 31 Yard Line
SCORING
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter - 0:53
Miami FG Miami 3 - Tennessee 0
Cody Parkey 41 yd. field goal
1st Quarter - 0:06
Miami TD Miami 10 - Tennessee 0
Reshad Jones 38 yd. fumble recovery (Cody Parkey kick)
2nd Quarter - 9:37
Tennessee FG Miami 10 - Tennessee 3
Ryan Succop 45 yd. field goal
PLAYER STATS
Tennessee Titans (2-2)
Passing
  COMP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Cassel 12/17 54 0 0
Miami Dolphins (1-2)
Passing
  COMP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Cutler 6/12 20 0 1
M. Gray 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing
  ATT YDS AVG TD LG
D. Murray 8 23 2.9 0 7
D. Henry 2 6 3.0 0 11
T. Taylor 1 5 5.0 0 5
R. Matthews 1 -3 -3.0 0 -3
Rushing
  ATT YDS AVG TD LG
J. Ajayi 9 25 2.8 0 9
D. Williams 3 15 5.0 0 9
K. Drake 1 0 0.0 0 0
J. Cutler 1 -1 -1.0 0 -1
Receiving
  REC YDS AVG TD LG
J. Smith 4 20 5.0 0 9
D. Walker 2 13 6.5 0 11
R. Matthews 1 6 6.0 0 6
E. Decker 1 6 6.0 0 6
P. Supernaw 1 5 5.0 0 5
D. Murray 3 4 1.3 0 4
Receiving
  REC YDS AVG TD LG
D. Williams 1 13 13.0 0 13
D. Parker 1 6 6.0 0 6
J. Ajayi 2 2 1.0 0 2
J. Landry 1 0 0.0 0 0
J. Grant 1 -1 -1.0 0 -1
Interceptions
  NO. YDS TD
T. Smith 1 14 0
Interceptions
  NO. YDS TD
No interceptions
Sacks
  NO. YDS
No sacks
Sacks
  NO. YDS
A. Branch 2.0 0.0
K. Alonso 1.0 0.0
N. Suh 1.0 0.0
Tackles
  Tk Ast
W. Woodyard 3 0
J. Casey 2 0
A. Jackson 2 0
D. Jones 2 0
K. Byard 2 1
J. Brown 1 0
A. Johnson 1 0
L. Sims 1 0
L. Ryan 1 0
S. Williams 1 0
D. Searcy 0 1
C. Riley 0 1
E. Walden 0 1
A. Williamson 0 2
Tackles
  Tk Ast
K. Alonso 5 1
R. Jones 4 0
L. Timmons 4 0
A. Branch 2 0
C. Tankersley 2 0
D. Godchaux 2 0
C. Wake 2 1
X. Howard 1 0
W. Hayes 1 0
N. Suh 1 0
B. McCain 1 0
R. Maualuga 1 1
N. Allen 0 1
Tackles For Loss
  NO.
No Tackles For Loss
Tackles For Loss
  NO.
No Tackles For Loss
Fumbles
  NO.
M. Cassel 1
D. Murray 1
Fumbles
  NO.
J. Ajayi 1