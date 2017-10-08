Tennessee at Miami
When: 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 8, 2017
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
|3rd 11:59
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|TEN
|0
|3
|0
|-
|3
|MIA
|10
|0
|0
|-
|10
Stop in Play: TV Timeout
1st down and 10 | TEN 31 Yard Line
SCORING
Scoring Summary
|
1st Quarter
-
0:53
|Miami
|
FG
|
Miami 3 - Tennessee 0
Cody Parkey 41 yd. field goal
|
1st Quarter
-
0:06
|Miami
|
TD
|
Miami 10 - Tennessee 0
Reshad Jones 38 yd. fumble recovery
(Cody Parkey kick)
|
2nd Quarter
-
9:37
|Tennessee
|
FG
|
Miami 10 - Tennessee 3
Ryan Succop 45 yd. field goal
PLAYER STATS
|Passing
|
|COMP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cassel
|
12/17
|
54
|
0
|
0
|Interceptions
|
|NO.
|YDS
|TD
|
T. Smith
|
1
|
14
|
0
|Interceptions
|
|NO.
|YDS
|TD
|No interceptions
|Tackles For Loss
|
|NO.
|No Tackles For Loss
|Tackles For Loss
|
|NO.
|No Tackles For Loss