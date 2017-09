National Football League

Miami at L.A. Chargers

When: 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, September 17, 2017

Where: StubHub Center, Carson, California





Miami at L.A. Chargers 2nd 14:26 1 2 3 4 T MIA 3 0 - - 3 LAC 0 0 - - 0 3rd down and 4 | MIA 23 Yard Line Matchup | Preview | Boxscore | Play-by-Play